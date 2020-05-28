Covid-19: Singapore tally surpasses 33,000 with 373 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 373 Covid-19 cases as of noon today, none involving Singaporeans or permanent residents.

With the latest development, the total infection number for the republic is 33,249 with about 52 per cent of the patients or 17,276 having fully recovered as of yesterday.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that the noon data showed the vast majority were migrant workers residing in dormitories.

The ministry said it is still working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.

In the full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,670 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 30,093 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

As of yesterday, 525 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with seven in intensive care while 23 have died.

The ministry said 15,052 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A new cluster was identified yesterday, a dormitory at 38 Tuas View Square, while no new cases were linked to the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which currently has a total of 2,683 cases.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s largest dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road, has a total of 1,961 confirmed cases. – Bernama