Covid-19: Zero new cases today in Sarawak, 10 recoveries recorded

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases today, with the number of cumulative positive cases recorded unchanged at 552, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said 10 cases had recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of such cases to 486 or a recovery rate of 88.04 per cent.

“Of these 10 cases, three each are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Sibu Hospital, and two each from Bintulu Hospital and Miri Hospital,” he said in the daily update statement.

Uggah said 48 individuals who had been infected with Covid-19 were being treated, with 44 of them at SGH, three at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

He said the state recorded 76 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases while a total of 166 PUI cases were awaiting laboratory test results.

Sarawak also had 129 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases being checked into various hotels for quarantine purposes, he said.

He added that a total of 666 PUS cases were undergoing their mandatory quarantine at 38 hotels throughout the state.

“Today, a total of 6,162 applications for inter-district travel were received by 28 district police headquarters across Sarawak, bringing the cumulative number of applications to 76,130.

“Of the this number, 69,747 had been approved and 6,383 others rejected,” said the deputy chief minister.

Uggah said the monitoring team had conducted checks on a total of 1,897 locations including 352 department stores, 381 restaurants, 34 factories, 161 banks, 91 government offices, 23 hawkers, 114 markets, 105 places of worship, 49 entertainment premises, 23 construction sites and others (564).

Meanwhile, 29 individuals have been arrested for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the last 24 hours.

He added that 36 members of the public were compounded for their attempts to cross district lines.

“A total of 97 individuals had been compounded for crossing districts without a police permit since May 19,” he said.

“Stay vigilant, stay safe, stay home, save lives,” he added.