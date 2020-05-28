Foreigners whose visas expired during MCO, CMCO period can apply for online renewal if they wish to stay

KUCHING: Non-citizens with expired visas should make appointments with the Immigration Department online for renewal purpose, explained Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

During a daily press conference at Putrajaya today, Ismail Sabri said the federal government understood the predicament faced by non-citizens whose visas had expired but wished to prolong their stay in the country.

“If they wish to continue to stay in the country, they can make appointment with the Immigration Department to renew their visa. Applications have to be made online,” he said.

As for those planning to return to their home country, he said they are only required to show their flight tickets home upon arrival at the airport and approval will be given for them to board the plane.

“We will not take action against those with expired visas when trying to board a flight back. They just have to show their flight tickets after arriving at the airport and they will be allowed to board the plane, even with an expired visa.”

He said the same rules apply to those holding social visit passes.