Health DG: Reopening of more sectors including schools to be announced in first week of June

KUCHING: The government is expected to make a decision within the first week of June on whether to allow more sectors, including schools, to reopen in the country.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the decision will be dependent on the rate of Covid-19 infections recorded during the current festive season until next week in the country.

The festive season he was referring to were the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, which was on May 24, the Kaamatan Festival in Sabah on May 30 and the Gawai Festival in Sarawak on June 1.

“Our concern is the festive season between now and the following week. If we can continue to have lower double digit or single digit in terms of number of cases, which means if we can sustain until June 9 taking into account of the festive season, then perhaps we will open up more social sector as well as the education sector,” he said in his daily update on the national Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

Malaysia today recorded only 10 new cases of Covid-19, said to be lowest since March 12.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that the timing for the reopening schools and the social sector was critical and was the reason why the government was being very cautious about making any changes to its policy.

He also said that it was critical for the public to continue working hand in hand with the Health Ministry by maintaining their social responsibility, discipline and compliance to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

“From the last 25 days since May 4, we have seen the success of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). The collaboration between inter-ministry efforts and the public has shown that we can bring down the cases. The strategy of applying the CMCO was fruitful.

“But the question is when are we going to improve further and change the strategy,” he said.

He also said the latest data has already shown that there was a decrease of the Covid-19 infection rate among Malaysians.

However, he noted that the current issue facing authorities was the increase in infection rate among illegal immigrants at Immigration Department depots.

“If we can handle both, if we can do so, then we can bring down the cases. The decision will be made in the first week June and we will see if the festive season has any impact on Malaysians.

“But if Malaysians comply with our standard operating procedures, then we can continue to have lower double digit or single digit cases,” he said.

On another matter, he said 462 out of the 43,025 Malaysians returning from overseas from April 3 until May 28 have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Out of the 462, 13 cases were recorded in Sarawak, with Negeri Sembilan recording the highest at 162.