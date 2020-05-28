Ismail Sabri: Students sponsored by govt agencies will have their hotel quarantine fees paid by sponsors

KUCHING: The quarantine fees at hotels for students returning to Malaysia after completing their studies will be shouldered by their sponsors, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said that such students, who were sponsored by government’s agencies such as Public Service Department Malaysia (JPA), do not have to pay the 50 per cent cost of quarantine services once they return during this period.

“Parents need not worry as their children are subjected to 14 days mandatory quarantine upon returning. The sponsors and the federal government will bear their quarantine cost at hotels,” he said during the daily press conference at Putrajaya here today.

To date, Ismail Sabri said a total of 18,000 Malaysians abroad had registered with the country’s embassies and signed a letter agreeing to pay the quarantine costs to return to the country.

Ismail Sabri had previously said all Malaysians have to bear half the cost of quarantine services at hotels per day, effective June 1, while non-citizens will have to pay the amount in full. People with disabilities are exempted from the payment.