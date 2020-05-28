JBPM awaits coordination from MoH, Immigration Dept to conduct disinfection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is waiting for coordination from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Immigration Department to conduct public sanitation and disinfection at Immigration detention centres which recorded Covid-19 positive cases.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said it was to ensure that all detainees would be involved in cleaning and disinfection operations.

He said all the Immigration detention centres and the Royal Malaysia Police facilities including police stations and prisons had been sanitised and disinfected since March prior to the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported at the Immigration depots.

“As long as there are occupants in the Immigration detention centres or prisons, we will continue to do public sanitation and disinfection around the premises.

“If any of these places are vacated we will then carry out disinfection inside the building by deploying the Hazardous Material (Hazmat) unit,” he told reporters after a visit at ‘Ops Lancar’ at Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, here, yesterday.

Earlier, Bernama reported that MoH had detected three Immigration detention centres that recorded Covid-19 positive cases, namely, Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang.

In another development, Mohammad Hamdan said nearly 6,000 JBPM officers and personnel involved in the deployment of ‘Op Covid-19’ nationwide were eligible for a special allowance of RM200.

Meanwhile, he said the number of emergency cases has dropped by 40 per cent to 154 cases based on statistics recorded prior to and during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A total of 79 fire incidents were recorded, while rescue operations at 71 cases and the special tasks at four cases, he said. — Bernama