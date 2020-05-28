Lee: RM1 flat rate stage bus fare in Kuching to start after Gawai

KUCHING: The RM1 flat rate stage bus fare for Kuching City will only start a week after the Gawai

festival. State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said this is because bus operators here have to make preparations to comply with the conditions and guidelines of the State Disaster Management Committee.

“This includes ensuring that bus drivers have undergone swab test and are Covid-19 free before they can resume operation,” said Lee in a press statement here yesterday.

Recently, he said that letters of offer for the flat rate scheme had been presented to four companies here – Bau Transport Company Sdn Bhd, City Public Link Bus Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Transport (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd.

Under the standard operating procedure (SOP), the companies must notify the Kuching Division Disaster Management Committee, sanitise their buses, make sure their drivers undergo health screening tests, prepare seating arrangement for social distancing, take body temperature of passengers upon embarking the bus and ensure all passengers wear face mask during the bus journey.

Besides that, he said the bus companies were also told that police permit is still required for inter-district travel.

Meanwhile, on the poor response to the stage buses in Sibu, he said it was an initial response from the public on the resumption of bus operation in Sibu.

“There is no reason to be overly concerned. The RM1.00 flat rate stage bus fare was just implemented on May 25, and it will take some time for commuters to know, while many may not have resumed work.

“This is also due to the CMCO (conditional Movement Control Order) that is still in force between districts,” he said, adding it will take time for people to start coming out and use the buses.

He also said it might be due to the public holidays and festive season and because all schools have not reopened.

Lee assured that his ministry would continue to work closely with the bus operators in Sibu and promote the RM1.00 flat rate scheme, especially on the bus routes and schedules, through social media.

“These actions are taken to encourage more people to use buses in Sibu town,” he said.

A bus operator in Sibu recently said since the Stage Bus Fare Initiative started on May 25 the response had not been good.

According to the bus operator, there had been very few passengers plying certain routes which made them stop operating by 5pm.