Miri Hospital’s last two Covid-19 patients discharged

MIRI: The remaining two Covid-19 patients at Miri Hospital have been discharged yesterday, said Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) minister in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Expressing his delight that there were now no more Covid-19 patients in Miri, he thanked medical personnel and frontliners for their service.

“Against all odds, we have successfully converted Miri to green zone status since May 9 and on May 27, the last two Covid-19 patients were discharged well,” he said.

Covid-19 green zones are districts where there have been no new cases in at least 14 days. On the other hand, districts with at least one new case in 14 days are yellow zones and those with more than 40 cases, are red zones.

There are currently no Red Zones in Sarawak.

Lee, who is the Sarawak Transport Minister, added that since the beginning of the pandemic, MDMC has been putting in concerted efforts in carrying out various preventive measures and health strategies to contain the spread of Covid-19

The latest ongoing exercise involves setting up a Contact Tracing Task Force to screen all the students returning to Miri from all over Sarawak, he said.

“Our committee would like to appeal to everyone to continue to be vigilant and alert as well as steadfastly comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) laid down by the Ministry of Health and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

“The fight is not over yet. Let’s stay focused and united to ensure continuing success in our war against Covid-19,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, both the discharged patients said being infected by Covid-19 was a difficult experience that they would never forget.

According to one of the patients, who spent 62 days being treated at the hospital, the experience was nerve-racking.

“It was nerve-racking as I was in a very difficult situation and didn’t know if I would ever go home safely. But I was discharged after I tested negative for the second time and I will be undergoing a two week quarantine at a designated location,” he disclosed.

He added that the two months spent with frontliners at Miri Hospital felt like two years and two months.

“Indeed, such a wait is painful. I did ten swab tests and finally got a good result,” he said.

The other discharged patient said he was emotionally and psychologically shocked when first admitted into hospital after he contracted Covid-19.

“I’m so thankful because overall, every frontliner at the hospital had carried out their duty professionally,” he said.