PSB racially diverse party with best interests of all in mind, says Wan Abdillah

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is a political party that strives to represent all ethnic groups and aims to reduce the wealth gap between those in urban and rural areas, said Dato Wan Abdillah Edruce Abdul Rahman.

Wan Abdillah, who is the party’s candidate for the state Lingga constituency, said PSB will be a strong political party if people from different racial groups and backgrounds unite behind the party.

“If PSB chooses to be a ship dominated by a single ethnic group, I believe we will not be able to compete in the state political arena,” he said in a statement.

Wan Abdillah said the party’s president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had conducted a thorough assessment on a variety of issues, including those involving the sensitivities of the different ethnic groups when the party was set up in 2014 as an alternative to compete in the state’s politics.

“With Wong’s wide range of experience in administering the state and politics, I know he is well-aware that having PSB led by a specific ethnic group would be impossible, given the importance of the concept of power-sharing and fair distribution of wealth to all quarters of the community, irrespective of their differences.”

Wan Abdillah said Sarawak was the most unique state in the country, with its multi-ethnic residents living harmoniously together without being troubled by racial issues and the prosperity of the state requires delicate management by the state government.

He said the party is intended to contest in all seats in the state and majority of the residents in each constituency comprised different ethnic groups.

“I urge the people of Sarawak not to pay heed to accusations and defamation spread by certain parties serving their own interests and narrow-mindedness.”

Wan Abdillah said there will always be a force that would rise up to oppose any administration that is dominated by a single ethnic group.

The Lingga seat is currently held by assemblywoman Simoi Peri of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), a component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.