‘Quickly report if your dog becomes aggressive’

SIBU: Pet owners are urged to report to the Veterinary Department or Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) immediately if their dogs show unusually aggressive behaviour.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai Sempurai said this is important for the safety of their own family and the neighbours.

“Dogs by nature are not aggressive unless they are being threatened or scared.

“What the council would appreciate is for everybody to observe their pets’ behaviour.

“If there are symptoms of rabies, they should report to the Veterinary Department or the council, so that we can catch them before they start to bite people,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Last Sunday, a six-year-old boy was bitten by his puppy at Sanhill Barat Road. It is unsure whether the pet is rabid as the Divisional Health Office is still waiting for the report from Veterinary Department.

Since the attack, SRDC has teamed up with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to catch dogs at the area. Sempurai said the operation would continue until after Gawai celebration.

He added that the joint SRDC-SMC operation is an on-going cooperation to curb the spread of rabies in Sibu.

“We have combined schedules with SMC to make sure our operation is effective. Our schedule goes beyond Gawai,” he said, adding that it was started since the rabid dog attack at Sentosa Road in March.

He said SRDC has at least five officers to carry out the operation. He also urged pet owners to keep their dogs inside their house compound all the time.

According to him, the council found out that most of the dogs roaming around especially at the residential areas are pet dogs, and problems would arise if the pet dogs are captured by the council.

“The problem we are facing right now is not much on the stray dogs, but pet dogs. So, there is a concern on the council side.

“If the dogs that the council caught are pet dogs and if the owner did not claim within 48 hours, the dogs have to be disposed of according to the law; this is what we are required to do; we have to follow the standard operating procedure,” he pointed out.

Thus, he said, it is important that everybody play their part in curbing the spread of rabies in Sibu.

“Keep the dogs in the house compound so we can reduce dogs roaming around. It is the responsibility of the pet owners as well to keep everyone safe,” he pointed out.

He also urged parents to always take care of their children and prevent them from playing on the street especially when there are many dogs roaming around the area.