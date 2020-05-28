Senator voluntarily takes Covid-19 swab test

MIRI: Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong voluntarily took a drive-through Covid-19 swab test at Miri Health Clinic yesterday despite being exempted following an official trip to Kuala Lumpur recently.

The Covid-19 swab test was conducted by medical officers at the drive-thru main checkpoint and the result is expected to be out within two to three days after the swab test.

“Although the swab test was not required of me as I was duly exempted, it is better to ensure I am safe from the virus so that there would be no risk of spreading the unwanted virus to the public and my beloved family,” he said.

He added even though the test he had undergone previously returned a negative result, he would continue to observe self-quarantine at home to fulfil his 14-day self-quarantine until June 4.

Ling, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary, said that he had not been back home to meet his three children who are aged six years, three years and five months since he returned from Kuala Lumpur on May 21.

“It is better for me to stay away from my children during my quarantine period as they are still young and relatively vulnerable to Covid-19. Currently I am at another place for quarantine,” he said.

Ling advised the public to practise good hygiene at all times by washing hands frequently, practising respiratory hygiene, and also avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth to keep the virus at bay.

“If you have any symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, do seek medical care early and avoid consumption of raw or undercooked animal products,” Ling added.

Meanwhile, he expressed his gratitude to the medical personnel who had been working round the clock and even sacrificed their festive holiday to conduct Covid-19 test for all those returning from overseas or Peninsular Malaysia to the state.

He urged returnees to observe self quarantine as a safety precaution.