Ting: PAS’ suggestion on alcohol ban extreme

MIRI: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting said

PAS’ call to suspend the production and sale of alcohol to curb drunk driving is extreme, and uncalled for in a multi-racial Malaysia.

“PAS is again insensitive for attempting to instil their ideology on Malaysians without a thought for other races.

“The party has asked for Perikatan Nasional government to set up a special cabinet committee comprising a few ministries to tackle the problem, and before anything was discussed suggested to the Customs Department and local councils to suspend the issuance of licences to sell alcohol and stop sale at 24-hour convenience stores,” said Ting in a statement yesterday.

He was commenting on media reports quoting PAS Information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad calling on the government to immediately suspend all production, businesses, and sales of alcoholic beverages as new measures to prevent drunk driving.

Ting said offenders caught for drunk driving could be fined up to RM6,000 and 12 months’ jail.

“We should look into doubling the fine and jail time to put more deterrence on drunk driving.

“Education campaign also plays an important role to make the people aware of the

drunk driving issue, and the devastating consequences of drunk driving towards their loved ones and the others using the roads” he said, adding that more efforts had to be made to set up school-based programmes to instil a culture of responsible drinking and safe driving attitude.

Ting, who is also Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said it is also time for the government to consider lowering the blood alcohol content (BAC) of the prescribed limit from the current 0.08 pct to 0.05 pct. Most countries are enforcing BAC of 0.05 pct. It is better to be safe then to regret later.