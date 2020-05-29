Baru and See to join PSB, says Soon Koh

KUCHING: The now partyless Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How will be joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh revealed today.

Wong said the two former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders will make an official announcement at a press conference at PSB’s headquarters here tomorrow.

“We share the same objectives which is to look after the interests of Sarawak. Like what YB Baru had said before, he likes the mission and vision of our party which is multiracial, fighting for justice and equality, and is also people-centric,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on rumours that Baru and See were joining his party.

He also said that PSB welcomes supporters of Baru and See to join the party, adding that he would elaborate further on the political development at the press conference tomorrow.

Baru and See could not be reached for comments.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, is the former PKR Sarawak chief who had quit the party during the political imbroglio in March which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. Baru was a federal minister under the previous government.

See, meanwhile, was the PKR Stampin chief until he was sacked last month by the party’s central leadership along with several other branch leaders for allegedly working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the PKR leadership.

Following Baru’s and See’s exit from PKR, other branch leaders have also quit the party, some of them with their committee members en masse.

With the two elected representatives joining PSB, the party will have six members in Sarawak’s Dewan Undangan Negeri which is equal to that of the Democratic Action Party.