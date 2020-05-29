Bersatu membership of Dr M , 4 other MPs automatically nullified

KUALA LUMPUR: The membership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in Bersatu has been automatically nullified, according to a letter signed by the party’s executive secretary Kapten (B) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

The membership of Bersatu supreme council members Dr Maszlee Malik and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, and Armada Bersatu chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has also automatically ceased, said the letter, which was circulated on social media yesterday.

“At the Parliament meeting on May 18, 2020, YB Tun also joined and sat in the opposition bloc.

“Therefore, this is to inform that according to Clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Constitution, the membership of YB Tun in Bersatu has ceased with immediate effect,” said the letter.

The letter said the five, who are all Members of Parliament, sat in the bloc which did not support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president/acting chairman, at the last Dewan Rakyat sitting. — Bernama