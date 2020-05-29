CM commends S’wakian businesses for embracing digital platforms

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is proud that Sarawakians have embraced the online platform to stay in business during this Covid-19 pandemic.

He said not only had education been conducted online through an app known as Zoom but some business individuals had also started selling their products online since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We can see the importance of technology with more and more people doing business online now. Even a fish monger supplies fishes online.

“A fish monger in Buntal takes orders online and delivers (fishes) to your house, and payment is made through Sarawak Pay. We didn’t expect this to happen, but a lot of businesses are done online now,” he said today when launching two contact tracing apps COVIDTrace and Qmunity to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Abang Johari pointed out that even rural traders such as cake and cookie sellers in Samarahan and Sri Aman had opted for technology to do businesses.

He said if Sarawakians had embraced such culture, it would mean that they could move a step forward and start selling their products overseas.

“I must congratulate Sarawakians for they know the importance of technology,” he added.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would continue encouraging more people to make use of technology as a way to move the state forward.

“Many people are already using the infrastructure. So the next step, we will build more (telecommunication) towers to connect the rural areas to technology,” he said.

Abang Johari also extended his festive wishes ‘Selamat Hari Raya and Selamat Hari Gawai’ to all.