Committee members of Selangau branch join PKR exodus

SIBU: Committee members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Selangau branch yesterday announced their resignation from all party positions and the party with immediate effect.

The group said the decision was made in full support of Selangau MP Baru Bian, whom they claimed had been unfairly and unjustly treated by PKR president.

They comprised deputy branch chief Simon Joseph, secretary Mathew Vanyui, vice-chairman Ambrose Kilang, committee members Jimbai Agan, Sam Mawan, Banyang Tedong, Sengiang Jalai and Ambon Ladon, Sibentik sub-branch chief Muhd Ensali, Sekuau branch women wing committee member Lily Anem and Sekuau sub-branch women wing committee members Sati Banta and Theresa Gumbek.

“The constant undermining by the party president of Baru’s position is disappointing, especially when it was Baru’s intention to secure autonomy for Sarawak within PKR.

“We also resign in protest against the arbitrary termination and suspension of PKR members throughout Malaysia.

“These events indicate to us that there is no justice in

PKR despite its name

‘Keadilan’,” PKR Selangau branch committee said in a statement yesterday.

They pointed out that the right to disagree and or have differences in opinion no longer existed in the party and the Sarawak PKR leadership had been replaced totally with ‘yes men’ and sycophants.

“This is a great disappointment to us in Selangau.

“Additionally, PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur is now only focused on Anwar Ibrahim’s personal ambition to be the prime minister, in doing so they have encouraged a party within the party, known as ‘reformist’”, whose only agenda is to expel people who do not agree with them.

“We in Selangau are simply not interested in all these political intrigues, as we can see that Sarawakian rights and interests will be sacrificed in the unending internal squabbles.

“We assure our supporters; we shall continue to support YB Baru Bian.”

They pointed out that Baru’s commitment in bringing principled development and progress in Sarawak has never wavered, and they shall be happy to join him in his next political platform.

“In turn, he has assured us that his priority is Sarawak, her people and their future,” they said.