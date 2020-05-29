Covid-19: 103 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 7,732 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 103 new positive cases from Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative total to 7,732, informed Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the total today, seven are imported cases where they are infected while overseas and 84 involve non-Malaysians.

“There are only 12 cases of local transmission involving Malaysians,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed that the total cumulative tally for active cases was at 1,382, where eight of them were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which two require ventilator support.

“A total of 66 patients recovered and discharged from wards today, bringing the total of recovered cases who have been discharged to 6,235,” he said.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll stands at 115.