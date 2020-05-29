Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak today, 13 recover from disease

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases for the second consecutive day today, with the number of cumulative positive cases unchanged at 552.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who announced this today, also said 13 cases had recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of such cases to 499 for a recovery rate of 90.4 per cent.

“All 13 individuals who have recovered and were discharged were from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching,” he said in his daily Covid-19 press conference today.

