Cyclists glad to be back on the road

SIBU: Sibu Swan Cycling Club (SSCC) chairman Ngu Ing Lee is glad to be back in the saddle and connect with the nature again following a relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown by the government.

He said the cyclists, like all athletes, had been craving to go for their daily ride and routine but were confined to their homes from March 18 due to the Control Movement Order (MCO).

“When the government announced the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on May 12 which allows cycling as one of the outdoor sport to resume, all of us are excited, fixed our bikes and start cycling again.”

Non-contact sports and small group exercise activities are permitted under CMCO.

This includes individual sports and outdoor activities such as jogging, cycling, golf and running provided that social distancing is practiced and physical contact avoided.

Ngu said they are aware that the country is still under CMCO and the cyclists also need to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) while conducting their hobby.

As such, he said the cyclists are divided into several groups of not more than 10 persons when carrying out their activities.

“Some of them prefer to ride in the morning, starting at 6am while some chose to cycle in the afternoon, starting at 5pm, depending on the time suitable to the riders.”

However, he said they are only allowed to conduct their activities in the rural areas and in the West Bank or away from the town centre, complying with the social distancing rules.

The riders kept themselves several metres apart while cycling to avoid physical contact.

He said it was also good in a way as they could enjoy and appreciate the beauty of nature and the environment while riding along the terrain.

“The Covid-19 threat is still here and we must remember that although the situation is improving, we still need to take all the precautionary measures to ensure the Covid-19 chain of infection can be broken.”

Formed in 2015, he said SSCC had organised many events along the way, including the Three Pillars Farm Mountain Bike Challenge 2019 held at Mile 16 Oya Road here last year.

A total of 72 cyclists took part in the championship which was won by seasoned rider Laurel Lauridson Adrian from Sabah who clocked 2:07.16 in the 33km Men’s Open to bag the RM500 cash prize and a trophy.

“We have yet to plan our activities for this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” Ngu said, adding that it would be difficult to stage any tournaments if the health crisis persists.

Over the years, he said the SSCC’s membership had mushroomed from a few riders to about 100 currently.

“Before the lockdown, we would ride together daily to foster closer rapport and as a form of exercise to keep ourselves fit and healthy.”

He said SSCC has also been at the forefront to provide voluntary marshal services to events like BP Run, Color Rush Run, Wong Nai Siong Run and many others in the past year.

“This year is definitely an exception. With all these runs expected to be called off, our services will no longer be needed.”