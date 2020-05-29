Dr Noor Hisham: No need to wear face masks if driving, jogging alone

KUCHING: People do not have to use face masks if they are driving alone or if they are jogging alone with no one around them, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“If people are jogging alone and there are nobody else around, then it is fine not to use mask. Try to avoid others, and stay at least two to three metres apart.

“As for those who are driving alone, they also do not need to use mask,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham noted during the question-and-answer session that there are many types of masks, such as the N95 mask which with prolonged usage of three to four hours, might cause the wearer to feel suffocated.

“Some people might feel difficulty to breathe or feel anxious when they use mask.

“It is only recommended to use mask when we are in public areas or when we have symptoms.

“The purpose for us to use mask is to break the chain of infection especially if we have symptoms and we are in close proximity to others,” he said.