Ismail Sabri: Gov’t mulling over extension of inter-state travel ban after CMCO

KUCHING: The government is still considering if it should extend the ban on inter-state travelling after Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ends on June 9, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We are still discussing on the continuity of certain measures and the related standard operating procedures after the Conditional Movement Control Order has ended. Announcement will be made once its finalised,” he said.

He also rubbished messages that had gone viral on social media platforms claiming that the CMCO would be extended after June 9 with various standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a list of businesses that would be allowed to operate.

“That is fake news. If you want to know, please check the National Security Council’s website to find out the latest SOPs, guidelines and which business sectors are allowed to operate,” Ismail Sabri said during a press conference after the daily update in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that for the time being, students and job applicants should avoid attending face-to-face interviews with universities and potential employers, and should consider online interviews instead.

“As for students or job applicants who may be living in areas with poor internet coverage such as rural areas, I was informed that there are universities that allow them to record videos and submit to the institutions instead of conducting an interview online,” he added.

On a separate note, Ismail Sabri stressed that the foreign nationals who were round up during recent operations to curb the Covid-19 outbreak were those without the necessary documents to stay in the country and not workers whose documents were kept by their employers.

He added that it was the Health Ministry’s opinion that it was not necessary to tag foreigners to indicate the results of their Covid-19 swab test, as it did not guarantee that they would not be exposed to the virus in the future if they had tested negative.