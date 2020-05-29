Kpg Tian, Matu in Mukah gazetted as rabies-infected area – Uggah

KUCHING: Kampung Tian, Matu in Mukah is the latest area to be gazetted as rabies infected after a dog which bit a five year old girl there last week was tested positive for the disease.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the condition of the girl is now being closely monitored although necessary treatment had been given on her including vaccination.

He said the incident happened on May 24, whereby the dog bit the victim on her leg.

The dog was the girl’s pet, and confirmed as rabies positive after Antigen Rapid Rabies Ag Test was carried out on May 27 after the bite incident was reported by the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (SVSD) two days earlier.

“Kampung Tian, Matu is the 64th area in the state gazetted as rabies-infected. The other rabies infected areas are in Kuching with seven areas, Sri Aman (5), Sibu (2), Miri (6), Sarikei (5), Kapit (1), Bintulu (4), Samarahan (4), Betong (3), Serian (22) and Mukah (5),” he said at a press conference today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said efforts to control spread of rabies were still ongoing despite the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Assuring Sarawakians that all animal bite clinics in hospitals throughout Sarawak were still open, he urged them to seek immediate treatment after being bitten by animals.

“We have had a case who either did not know, or did not care, about being bitten and became fatal.

“It is important to clean the wound and get treatment immediately. From our experience in the last four years, those who get immediate treatment their chances of getting well is very high,” he said.

He also said animal bite cases in Sibu especially involving dogs were still high, comprising 35 per cent of total cases received by SVSD.

For this year alone, 116 samples from animals had been sent for Direct Fluorescent Antibody Technique (FAT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing out of which 32.8 percent were found positive.

“Rabies outbreak has now entered its fourth year since it was declared on July 1, 2017.

“The outbreak is still under control. Since January this year until May 27, a total 1,254 notifications of animal bites have been received comprising 81.9 percent pet animals and 18.1 percent wild animals.

“Most of the bite cases were by dogs, due to provocation especially on pet dogs. Therefore, the public are advised to avoid doing so that they won’t get surprise attack,” he said.

Sarawak has so far recorded 23 rabies positive cases involving humans, of which 22 have died.

The latest fatality was a five year old girl in Sibu who died on March 25.

On another matter, Uggah said SDMC is now making preparations for the dry season which is expected to hit the state soon.

“I have directed all relevant agencies to be prepared and monitor the situation and ensure all logistics and human resources can be mobilised anytime,” he said, adding the public were also advised to avoid open burning and keep themselves hydrated and reduce outdoor activities.