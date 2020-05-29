LHDN: Make BPN appeals before May 31, June 2 for Sabah, Labuan

KUCHING: Individuals who wish to appeal for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) assistance can do so at various Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) branches this weekend (May 30 and 31), except Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory which are observing public holidays.

LHDN appeal counters will be in operation from 8am to 4pm during the two days, said an LHDN statement today.

“For BPN applicants in Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory, LHDN appeal counters will be opened on the following working day, which is June 2,” assured the statement.

LHDN said these appeal counters were meant to make sure that individuals who were eligible for BPN assistance were not left out from the aid.

Individuals whose applications were not approved and wanted to appeal can re-submit their applications to the nearest LHDN service counter or email to [email protected] along with supportive documents.

For more information, call Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas) or use HASiL Live Chat or fill out the feedback form or visit their Facebook or Twitter.