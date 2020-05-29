MBKS Mayor: Don’t discriminate against those with Covid-19, lend moral support instead

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng is appealing to city dwellers not to discriminate against those infected with Covid-19 and their families during this difficult time.

“If the public does not want to give them moral support, please, at least do not hurt them,” he told journalists after the launch of contact tracing apps COVIDTrace and Qmunity at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

He made such a call in light of two recent Covid-19 positive cases in Kenyalang Park, where the victims’ neighbours started circulating personal details and photographs on social media, bringing about mental stress to the infected individuals and families.

Wee reiterated that no one should circulate the personal details of others on social media.

He felt that this would create social stigma, with people looking at the victims and their families differently.

“It is not fair to them because nobody wants to get the disease. They do not know where they got the infection from either.

“Sarawakians are known to be more loving and caring. It is not right to spread this (personal information) around and start insulting them, which is unwarranted.

“Let’s work together and fight (Covid-19) together and don’t victimise the victims,” he said.

According to Wee, the victims have lodged police reports and made complaint to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said he recently went down to the Kenyalang Market where traders’ businesses were also affected due to the issue.

“I went to show moral support. Pray for them (victims) and give them moral support, please do not disturb the family any more,” he added.

On the new contact tracing apps, Wee said MBKS started using it at the Stutong Community Market in April and the number of users had exceeded 134,000 in two months.

“We have now 134,222 registered users within two months. We rank second on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.”

According to him, Qmunity is convenient as users just need to scan the QR code upon entry into various premises, since some individuals refuse to provide personal information.

He added that hospitals such as Kuching Specialist Hospital (KPJ) and Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) would also be adopting the same approach.

“Now that the Sarawak government is endorsing the app, it is not restricted to MBKS areas anymore,” he said.