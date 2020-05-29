Ministry acknowledges certain individuals missed out on state gov’t stimulus packages, not intentional – Fatimah

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family, and Childhood Development does not deny that certain people deserving of the benefits of the state’s special stimulus packages under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) may have been missed out.

However, its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that these misses were not intentional.

“We recognise the fact that despite all the Covid-19 related stimulus packages and safety net assistance provided by the government, there are some deserving individuals that have been missed out unintentionally nor benefitting from these packages.”

“In this respect, the government welcome specific information on those who need help so that relevant assistance can be given,” she said when responding to a press statement made by Human Rights of Malaysia (Suhakam) Commissioner Dr Madeline Berma claiming that the stateless group was “most vulnerable” under the MCO measures.

Suhakam claimed such was their finding after holding a virtual dialogue on April 24, 2020.

Fatimah acknowledged the inconveniences and hardships brought about by the MCO and CMCO were inevitable.

She said the state government recognised the fact that the recent MCO and CMCO due to Covid-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the socioeconomic status of individuals in Sarawak across the board.

To cushion this impact, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced three Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance packages, she said.

One of the packages amounting to RM1.15 billion announced by the Chief Minister on March 23 2020 included 16 measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Then on March 30, an additional RM16.4 million was added to this RM1.15 billion for the provision of food assistance to the poor in rural and urban areas, she said.

A total of 380,887 beneficiaries, comprising of the households in the rural and remote areas, the urban poor, the homeless and those who had lost their jobs and without income due to the MCO and CMCO had received food aid, irrespective of age, gender, race, religion, including the indigenous people without citizenship status in Sarawak, Fatimah said.

She added that intense efforts were made by the Divisional and District Management Disaster Committee (DDMC) to reach out to the indigenous people of Sarawak even to the most remote areas of Telang Usan, Murum, Mulu, Batang Ai, Meluan, Pakan, Engkilili and Balai Ringin.

Food were transported by means of helicopter services based on the planned schedule and subjected to the weather conditions, she stressed.

Thus, she said, some areas received their food aid earlier while others received theirs later, but all distribution was completed by Apr 25.

“The relevant non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were also engaged in this process. Besides the Sarawakku Sayang Food Aid programme and the federal-funded special aid to the B40 households and those under the Special Covid-19 food aid programme, there were also some food assistances contributed by the elected representatives’ service centres, private sectors, caring NGOs and kind individuals,” she pointed out.

“This helps to ensure that there is food on the table despite all the challenges due to MCO and CMCO,” she said.

“Our Ministry recognises the good work and efforts made by the NGOs for the needy in Sarawak before and during the MCO and CMCO period. To ensure their sustainability in carrying out their advocacy works to their targeted groups during and post-Covid-19, on May 22 2020, grants amounting to RM 1.3 million were given to 125 NGOs.”

With regards to difficulty in seeking medical treatment due to the inter-district and 10 kilometre travel restrictions imposed under MCO and CMCO, this was not an issue, according to the police, Fatimah said.

The communities living in the interior can go to the nearest hospital irrespective of distance, she added.

“The strict compliance shown by Malaysians with this ruling, including those living in the interior, has earned Malaysia a worldwide recognition for successfully flattening the curve of the first wave of the pandemic,” she said.