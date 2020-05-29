Motion to vacate three state seats to be tabled at next sitting — Penang CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will table a motion to vacate the Bertam, Teluk Bahang and Seberang Jaya seats in the next state assembly sitting, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, who is also the Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the state PH leadership council meeting decided on this Wednesday, in accordance with Section 14A of the Penang State Constitution.

He said the meeting was held following the announcement made last Saturday by two state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifli Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang) – to withdraw their support for the PH state government.

“Their actions of clearly supporting the Perikatan Nasional government are contradicting the stand of Bersatu and PH in the state. Hence, the council decided to remove them from the PH government. Accordingly, their rights as state assemblymen have been revoked.

“For Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, whose has been suspended by PKR, we decided to also suspend him as a member of the PH state government. His rights as state assemblyman are also suspended until the PKR leadership arrives at a final decision,” Chow told a press conference here yesterday.

Chow said Wednesday’s meeting also agreed to appoint Balik Pulau Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman as the ‘foster assemblymen’ for Teluk Bahang, Seberang Jaya and Bertam to manage and coordinate programmes and government matters in the three constituencies.

Penang has an anti-hopping law, namely the Constitution of the State of Penang (Amendment) Enactment 2012 which, among others, provides for any state assemblyman who resigns or is expelled from his party to vacate his seat. This provision also applies to state assemblymen who join another political party.

Meanwhile, asked on the statement of the Bertam and Teluk Bahang assemblymen that they were merely withdrawing their support from PH and not resigning from their party, Chow said Bersatu was no longer a member of PH after it left the coalition on Feb 23.

There are 40 state assembly seats in Penang, with PH controlling 35 seats comprising 19 by DAP, 14 by PKR and two by Parti Amanah Negara, while Umno and Bersatu have two seats each and PAS has one. — Bernama