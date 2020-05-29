MPC pivoting online platforms to assist businesses

KUCHING: In order to assist businesses to mitigate the impacts of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was implemented to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has successfully adopted a variety of online platforms to support businesses in their productivity and business growth.

MPC Deputy Director General Zahid Ismail said the shift towards digitisation is critical in light of the social and movement restrictions of the MCO, and to rise above the compounded challenges of the pandemic encompassing health, economy and social crises.

“Our aim is to bring productivity activities to every businesses that connects to the Internet,” he said.

Among the various online platforms MPC has in place include the United Public Consultation (UPC) portal to obtain public feedback on amendments to existing regulations and the drafting of new regulations; webinars on sectoral topics of interest featuring thought leaders and industry practitioners; one-to-one Business Virtual Advisory Clinics and Business Virtual Mentoring to support businesses in their rebuilding journey, due to the adverse impacts of

Covid-19.

In order to create greater awareness of these online platforms and support services, MPC has been publicising these initiatives to generate positive response. As of May 2020, more than 10,000 users have registered on the UPC portal to provide their feedback and recommendations on regulations.

More than 100 webinars have been held, with over 30,000 participants. More than 200 companies have applied online for the Business Virtual Advisory Clinics, which has recorded a satisfaction level of 93 per cent.

As for the Business Virtual Mentoring, approximately 50 entrepreneurs have participated in the programme.

In the pipeline for deployment in the near future, is the Online Productivity Link Wage System (PLWS) certification programme which provides certifications for companies that practice productivity gain sharing with their employees. To date, approximately 80,000 companies have obtained the offline certification, and MPC expects more to do so once PLWS goes online.

A key move post-MCO implementation was helping hard hit businesses in the tourism sector to pivot their traditional business model to a new virtual tourism business model through the Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) Virtual Advisory Clinic (T-VAC). T-VAC are advisory clinics offering financial consultations, and advice on business operations and industry structure to tourism players.

Organised by MPC, T-VAC was held by TPN to offer tourism players the support they require to sustain their businesses operations through the Covid-19 pandemic and into a post-Covid-19 world. TPN is one of the nine priority Productivity Nexus identified under the Malaysian Productivity Blueprint to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

According to Zahid, MPC plans to utilise the same approach to find innovative ways for businesses to pivot to the new normal of conducting business in a post-Covid-19 world, throughout all the nine Productivity Nexus.

“Despite the prevalent challenges, businesses have quickly adapted to the Covid-19 crisis to harvest the productivity benefits of online technologies which include reduced costs, as well as better time management,” he said.

He noted that now that the paradigm has shifted, businesses will further digitise their processes, products and services, to remain competitive in an economic landscape that has dramatically changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.