PM Muhyiddin dismisses allegations he’s in Singapore for treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today dismissed allegations that he is undergoing medical treatment in Singapore.

The prime minister, a cancer survivor, said he is undergoing a Covid-19 self-quarantine at his residence in Bukit Damansara in the city.

“I wish to state that these are false claims and are not true at all. For your information, I am in quarantine at my residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a post on his Facebook page when relating a video conferencing session he had had earlier in the day.

Muhyiddin had engaged in the video conferencing session with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to get an update on the Covid-19 situation.

“Nevertheless, at a time when the nation is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, I will ensure that discussions are ongoing in planning the strategy to fight the disease,” he said.

Muhyiddin is on self-quarantine for 14 days from May 22 after an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting the prime minister chaired two days earlier had tested positive for Covid-19. – Bernama