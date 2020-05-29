Provide accurate information when applying for PSU, employers told

JITRA: Employers applying for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) have been urged to provide accurate information to avoid their applications being rejected.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said there were employers who provided wrong business registration number and an inactive bank account when applying for the scheme.

“Such errors would delay payment of the wage subsidy if it is rejected by the bank when the payment is about to be given out,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Awang said, as of Wednesday, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) had received 299,166 applications from employers for the subsidy programme involving 2.4 million workers nationwide.

Of these, 281,469 or 94 per cent of applications were approved, while the rest were still under consideration.

“Employers from micro and small enterprises form the majority of applicants and we hope those who have yet to apply, to start applying now,” he said.

Earlier, Awang presented RM2,000 of Socso funeral management benefit and survivor’s pension to Nor Hafizah Mohd Aziz, 40, at Kampung Titi Kerbau, Changlun near here. — Bernama