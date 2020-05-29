Public’s cooperation instrumental in combating crimes, says Padawan district police chief

KUCHING: The public’s cooperation is instrumental for the police to combat crimes effectively, said Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan.

He added that by becoming the eyes and ears of the police, they will be able to act and nab these criminals off the street more swiftly.

“Among the crimes are drug abuse, which is the core of most criminal cases,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He added that after consuming drugs, these criminals would resort to other crimes in order for them to buy more drugs.

“Yesterday, we were informed by a member of a public on a drug related activity at a house in Mile 17, Jalan Kuching-Serian. A team was then sent to the location at 10am which saw the arrests of a couple,” he said.

Both suspects were then given a drug test which showed positive results for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Each of them are now under lock-up at the Siburan and Beratok police stations for further investigation under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1958.