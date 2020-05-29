Rahimah taken to task for criticising PKR leadership

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty of the Sabah PKR branch women heads have taken former Sabah PKR Women chief Rahimah Majid to task for her unwarranted denunciation of the party president Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew in the media on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Chrisnadia Sinam said the media statement by Rahimah attacking Keadilan and denouncing the party president and Sabah PKR chief clearly indicated that she (Rahimah) is not eligible to be the Sabah PKR Women chief or PKR Kudat Branch head.

“Her unprofessional statement belittles her reputation as a lawyer. Isn’t vilifying the president of the party in her recent media outburst a violation of party discipline?

“Did she forget that Dato’ Seri Anwar is the founder of this Reform Party who initiated the agenda of change for our country by avoiding racial strife, religious hostility and rejecting the outdated policies that oppress the people?

“Rahimah needs to understand that without the support of Dato’ Seri Anwar and the idealism of the struggle of this party, no one would recognise her in Kudat.

“We, the majority of Sabah PKR Branch Women heads, regret the action of Rahimah in issuing an unethical statement on the party leadership. We support the leadership of the party president and Sabah PKR chief,” Chrisnadia said in a statement, endorsed by 20 branch women heads, yesterday.

“To us, the wisdom of YB Datuk Christina Liew as the chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah in political negotiations has made its own history as an important component in forming the Sabah State Government with Warisan and Upko,” Chrisnadia said.

Chrisnadia, who is the PKR Tuaran Branch Women head, said Rahimah’s reluctance and arrogance by telling the media she would not respond to the show cause letter (from the party’s Disciplinary Board) clearly showed that she was aware of her wrongdoings in expressing her disloyalty to the party, malicious intention and pessimism for PKR.

According to her, Rahimah’s unwavering statement had always led to leadership clash with the national leadership and the Sabah State leaders since the very beginning of her appointment as the Sabah PKR Women chief.

“We would probe Rahimah’s claim that nine branch women heads would join her in ditching the party.”

Chrisnadia said Rahimah’s allegation that Sabah PKR had turned into a ‘Mosquito Party’ was baseless.

“If she thinks so, she should leave the party early without waiting for a letter from the Disciplinary Board.

“However, she chooses to stay and become a thorn in the flesh to topple the state and central leadership, simply because she was not nominated in the GE14 as a party candidate,” the spokeswoman contended.

“The reality is that Rahimah is the real mosquito that bites the interests and the struggle of Sabahans.”

She stressed that Christina in her capacity as chairperson of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah had demonstrated her wisdom in political negotiations “as reflected in PKR being an important component in forming the Sabah State Government with Parti Warisan and Upko following the 14th General Election”.

The 20 branch women heads urged Rahimah to leave the party with dignity and show her credibility as a leader, rather than attacking the party and its leaders.

“She is actually a mosquito who often bites, regardless of the sentiments of the people of Sabah who want a change in co-operation with local parties and Pakatan Harapan,” Chrisnadia concluded.