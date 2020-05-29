Sandakan hotel closing down

SANDAKAN: Four-star hotel, Four Points by Sheraton which is famous for its rooftop infinity pool and sea-view rooms here, is closing down.

Its staff will be terminated starting May 31.

According to a letter dated May 27 that was shared on social media Facebook, the hotel’s general manager, David Scully, informed all Four Points staff that for the past few months, the hotel has been suffering from the economic downturn and fall in the demand for the hospitality sector’s services and products.

“The employer had taken early step in searching for an alternative to reduce the effect of financial loss, such as temporary suspension of employees; however, this has burdened the company and has resulted in the termination of employees due to the closure of the hotel.

“Hence, we are sorry to inform that your position in Four Points by Sheraton Hotel will end on May 31. This termination is not related to employees’ individual performance.

“The hotel management will contact you to arrange for a meeting in the nearest time before the closure of the hotel. During this meeting, you will be informed of the termination benefit, and benefit from Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Employment Insurance System.

“You will also be paid for your remaining annual leave, and job termination benefit and job termination notice payment will also be paid in accordance with the Sabah Labour Ordinance (CAP. 67).

“Meanwhile, you are required to return all company properties to the Human Resource Department.

“Thank you and we send our appreciation for your contribution during your time serving with Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan,” the letter reads.

The Borneo Post has contacted the hotel’s sales and marketing director to confirm the authenticity of the letter, but was asked to wait for an official statement from Marriott International.

However, several employees of the hotel have confirmed with this writer that the letter was genuine and that all the hotel’s staff have received the same letter, on Wednesday, the same day that the letter was posted on social media.

One of the employees, Azwan, said the staff were required to keep all information about the closure of the hotel confidential, until the hotel made an official statement to the public.

Azwan said that he and his colleagues received the sad news on Wednesday, and they all had to immediately look for a new job because they still do not know how much compensation the company will provide them.

“It is very sad. I have been with the hotel since it opened in 2012. Now we have to quickly look for a new job to make sure that we are able to make ends meet during this difficult time,” he said.

Azwan said most of the hotel’s staff spent yesterday wrapping furniture with cloth and packing items.

Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan is a four-star hotel with 290 rooms, nine suites and 10 meeting rooms.

The hotel often hosted government and private functions, as well as weddings in its ballroom during better times.

It is located in the heart of Sandakan town, and its building is attached to Harbour Mall Sandakan and LFS Cinema, sharing the same multi-storey parking lots.

The hotel’s official Facebook Page, Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan, has not posted any information on the closure of the hotel. The last post by the hotel was on April 9, that informed the public that the hotel will put on its rooms’ lights that would show a ‘smile’ logo, in the effort to bring a smile and a feeling of togetherness in the city of Sandakan.

“From today onwards, watch our hotel light up with a smiling face and heart shape, a happy demeanor that radiates positivity and instills hope that richer, more fulfilling travel experiences are awaiting, and our hotel and associates will be here waiting to create new memorable moments for each of you.

“We are hopeful that we will come out of this together and stronger. Till then stay safe and stay healthy,” the post read, attached with photos of the hotel with lights that showed a ‘smiling’ face.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries in the country. With the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was initiated from March 18, the tourism industry and hoteliers are among worst-hit industries.

Several budget hotels rated three stars and below in Kota Kinabalu were reported to be up for sale with prices ranging from RM10 million to RM35 million.

One of them is Courtyard Hotel at 1Borneo Hypermall.