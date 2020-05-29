Uggah: SDMC to decide on which sectors can reopen soon

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will soon decide on which other sectors will be opened as the state moves towards the end of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on June 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said SDMC has directed a taskforce to work out what are the other activities allowed to. open.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 press conference today, he said he had discussed the matter with Senior Minister (Works) Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof to relay the message to the federal government that SDMC has the authority to make such decision for Sarawak.

“We have opened up some activities already (during this CMCO).

“Based on the understanding between Sarawak and Putrajaya, SDMC has the authority to decide on activities to open as we move towards, I hope, the end of CMCO,” he said.

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, earlier expressed his surprise over news report that only three non-Muslim places of worship in Sarawak had been allowed to operate from June 10 after their applications were approved by the Federal Special Ministers Meeting on the CMCO last week.

Being the minister in charge of the Unit of Other Religions (Unifor), he said he had queried Fadillah on why approvals were given to these places of worship since they have small congregation.

A statement issued by the National Unity Department today identified the three places of worship as Hope Bintulu, IFGF Bintulu and IFGF Sungai Plan, which are all in Bintulu

“Most churches still carry out their prayer services online. SDMC will decide soon on the standard operating procedures on churches, temples and other houses of worship in Sarawak,” he said.

On another matter, Uggah expressed his appreciation to those who have erected signs telling outsiders to not come and ‘ngabang’ (visit) to their longhouse during this year’s Gawai celebration.

On behalf of SDMC, he apologised for not allowing ‘ngabang’ this year, which had to be done to break the chain of Covid-19 since many rural areas were still categorised as green zones.

“The situation in longhouse is different from villages with individual houses. For example, in my longhouse there are 20 doors. Can you imagine 20 people are allowed to visit per unit, you will have 400 people in that longhouse.

“So our advice is don’t ‘ngabang’, let it be within that family in the longhouse because it can be out of control.

“We apologise for this restriction but it is done with very noble objective of cutting off the Covid-19 chain,” he sajd.

He also said he too had to turn down invitations to return to Betong for Gawai for the same reason.

“For me I cannot return to Betong even though my voters are hoping so. I told them I could not because this is not a normal time,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.