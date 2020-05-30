Aid for Gaya Street Market traders

KOTA KINABALU: Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt handed over a RM40,000 Covid-19 assistance to a representative of the Persatuan Penjaja-Penjaja Jalan Gaya (PPJG) before the scheduled reopening of the Gaya Street Weekend Market this weekend.

“I hope the assistance to the Persatuan Penjaja-Penjaja Jalan Gaya members, which is RM100 each, will more or less help. Persatuan Penjaja-Penjaja has 393 members. Therefore, RM700 is donated to the association itself,” he said during the handover, also attended by Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman, at Jalan Gaya here yesterday.

Tan said Kota Kinabalu City Hall also presented a donation of RM200 for each of the hawkers.

After the simple ceremony, Tan said the Mayor and members of the PPJG also ensured stall and social distancing markers were placed according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) approved by the Malaysia Health Ministry (KKM).

He said the Gaya Street Weekend Market would reopen this Sunday should there be no hindrance in terms of scheduling and stall area segregation.

Tan said only 69 stalls were allowed to operate in a day according to the KKM SOP.