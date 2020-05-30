Baru unsure if Ali Biju, Willie Mongin will follow suit and join PSB

KUCHING: Krian assemblyman Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin have not indicated that they will join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

Baru, who is also former Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman, said he had told them his intention to join PSB and invited them to come along, but so far they have not responded.

“That would be a decision they will make themselves. I have spoken to both of them, shared our vision, and shared the next step we are taking, which is to join PSB.

“I have reasoned it to them. They are politically matured enough to make decisions for themselves,” he said.

He was responding to reporters when asked if Ali and Willie will be following him and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How to join PSB.

Ali and Willie applied to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) after they together with nine other PKR MPs resigned from PKR after former party deputy president Azmin Ali was sacked.

After the new government was formed in March 10, Ali, who is also Saratok MP, was appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources while Willie as Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Earlier, Baru and See led more than 20 other former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members to join PSB.

They officially announced their move into the party at a press conference at the PSB headquarters here, witnessed by party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Since the news of Baru and See joining PSB came out yesterday, many people in social media referred to Baru and those following him as ‘katak’ or political frogs for jumping from one party to another.

When asked to comment on that, he said he and other PKR leaders had no choice but to leave the party because its leadership have gone astray from its origins vision and mission, which was to fight for justice for every Malaysians.

“Politics is dynamic. Politics evolves, and leaders do change. So when you are in a political platform and following a political leader, when they do not maintain and not pursue the original vision or mission that you believed in, like PKR for example, when we join PKR, it’s a party that fights for the justice of everyone. Along the way its leaders changed.

“So when the leaders change and they divert from the original vision and mission of the party, then you have no choice but to leave. So that’s basically what happened.

“Because they don’t believe in the party’s vision and mission anymore, they failed you, then you leave the party. It would be silly to stay. That’s how we felt.

“When that happens, and when you leave, people call you ‘katak’. It jumps but that is a good ‘katak’ – intelligent ‘katak’. An intelligent ‘katak’ have to jump, but a stupid ‘katak’ will stay,” said Baru.

When asked why he did not form a new party instead, Baru said politicians have to be wise and pragmatic when making decisions for the betterment of the ‘rakyat’.

He said apart from time constraint where the new party might not be able to be registered on time for the next state election, resources would be very limited and more issues might arise such as collusion with other opposition parties in the state.

“We need to be wise and prudent even in political struggle. A lot of people asked why don’t we start a new independent party. God has given us wisdom. Use your intellect and wisdom. We are very pragmatic. We need to be practical as politicians.

“If you start a new political party, at the end of the day you still have to collude with other political parties. There will be limited resources, fighting with one another and other parties, all these are practical issues that you must look into.

“So for us we decided that this is the best option now for our political struggle,” he said.