CDC shows Tygrus’ Tydracide formulation eliminates Covid-19 within 60 seconds

KUALA LUMPUR: Tygrus LLC has announced that tests conducted by a Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorised Bio Safety Level 3 laboratory on its new ingredient, Tydracide, showed that the formulation eliminated the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a minute at greater than 5-Log (99.999 per cent) reduction.

According to a statement, the tests were conducted on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the actual virus that causes Covid-19, and not a surrogate virus.

Additional preliminary testing has shown efficacy on other enveloped/non-enveloped viruses and bacteria, as well as expressing no acute toxicity.

The formulation tested on the SARS-CoV-2 virus is classified as non-corrosive for 316L stainless steel samples and is ranked ‘Excellent’ in accordance with the Corrosion Resistance tables.

Tygrus believed that Tydracide might enable the development of a new class of acidic antimicrobial products for hard surface disinfection and other applications.

“Tydracide demonstrates remarkable antiviral and antibacterial activity, exemplified by its ability to completely inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in one minute using the industry standard viral suspension test,” said Tygrus microbiology consultant Joseph DeVito, PhD.

“A second round of testing is underway using hard surface disinfecting protocols with results expected soon.”

Tydracide is not currently available for sale. Tygrus anticipates placing Tydracide on the market in the United States upon EPA registration. More details at www.tygrus.com. — Bernama