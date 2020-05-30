Clearing, upgrading works for more than 18 drainage systems in Batu Kawa area completed

KUCHING: Over 18 drainage systems in the Batu Kawa constituency have completed clearing and upgrading works since the works started last year.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawa service centre in a statement today said the works were coordinated between the team from the service centre and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) after requests came from the residents there.

“DID has recently completed another few area’s drainage system clearing works. There was a little delay from actual scheduled March completion date due to Covid-19’s Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation.

“DID will request the project contractors to clear the blockages in the drainage system, as well as to deepen, to clean and to widen the drain if necessary,” it said in a statement today.

In the same statement, Batu Kawa assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian promised to continue the drainage system project in his constituency in order to build a better living place that is free from flash floods.

He then urged the residents there to lodge any feedback on local issues faced by them to the service centre in order for it to assist and solve the problem for them.