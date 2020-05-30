Covid-19: 30 new cases in Malaysia today, 17 of which involve foreigners

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 30 news cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 7,762, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“From the new cases reported today, three cases were imported and 17 cases involved non-Malaysians while the remaining patients are Malaysians,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Based on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page, the 10 new cases involving Malaysians comprised two cases each in Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Melaka, along with one each in Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Selangor and Johor.

The non-Malaysians infected by the virus were reported in Kuala Lumpur (12), one in Negeri Sembilan and two each in Selangor and Putrajaya.

“With only 10 cases involving Malaysians today, that is actually a very encouraging and positive sign we are seeing and we hope that next week we will continue to see low double digits or even single digit (of Covid-19 new cases),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

During a Covid-19 situation update press conference at Putrajaya today, Dr Noor Hisham said no deaths due to the virus were reported today, with the death toll remaining at 115.

He added that 95 patients had also recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals today, with 6,330 individuals who have recovered, representing 81.55 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“A total of nine Covid-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and two of them require ventilator support,” he said.

On a separate matter, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Dr Noor Hisham also delivered a festive message to those celebrating the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all frontliners, including medical personnel and the authorities, for being committed during this festive season to render their services in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.”