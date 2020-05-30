Covid-19: 506 new cases in Singapore, tally exceeds 34,000 mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 506 Covid-19 cases today, of which five cases are within the community which brings the total infection in the republic to 34,366.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said based on investigations so far, from the five cases, two are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents while three are Work Pass holders.

The noon data showed that the vast majority of new cases involved migrant workers residing in dormitories, it said in a statement here today.

The ministry said it is still working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.

In the full data released late Friday, Singapore classified 1,677 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 31,603 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

Singapore, which on Thursday (May 28) announced it has revised the discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients, saw 1,337 more cases of Covid-19 infection discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 19,631 patients, or about 58 per cent from Friday’s tally of 33,860, have fully recovered.

The revision will see those assessed to be clinically well by Day 21 of the onset of illness discharged without the need for further polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

As of Friday, the ministry said 13,745 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

So far, 461 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with eight in intensive care while 23 have died.

As for new clusters, two were identified yesterday, both involving dormitories at 35, Kaki Bukit Place; and 40, Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

No new cases were linked to the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol on Friday, thus, the total of cases remained at 2,685 while Singapore’s largest dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500, Old Choa Chu Kang Road added three more cases to 1,969.

As there have been no more cases linked to Keppel Shipyard at 51, Pioneer Sector 1; and 2, Tuas Avenue 1 for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed. – Bernama