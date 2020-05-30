Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak today, two recover from disease

KUCHING: Sarawak continues to record zero new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 552 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that two positive cases have recovered and discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Saturday.

To-date, 501 persons or 90.76 per cent have recovered and discharged.

SDMC informed that there were a total of 12 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported and 27 cases were still pending laboratory results. The cumulative total of PUIs is 7,283 to date.

The statement also informed that to date, there were 33 patients still under treatment at various hospitals in the state, with one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SGH.

On Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 447 individuals checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 854 individuals at 38 hotels statewide. Those who have completed their quarantine are numbered at 12,225 to date.

Meanwhile, 339 samples were taken at Belawai, Tanjung Manis on Friday, out of which 91 were negative and 248 are still pending laboratory results.

As for monitoring for compliance of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), SDMC said that on Saturday a total of 5,598 applications had been received by 28 district police offices for inter-district travel permits. This brings the total to a cumulative figure of 88,359 applications, with 80,461 approved and 7,896 rejected.

It also informed that as of Saturday the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has received 22,959 business and industry notifications.