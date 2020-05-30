Dr Mahathir’s resignation as Bersatu chairman valid – Bersatu Sec-Gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman on Feb 24 is valid and in accordance with the party’s constitution and has been verified by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said following that, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the party president has the right to act as the chairman until party elections are held.

“The party president will act in the Bersatu chairman’s post in accordance with the phase set out in the party constitution on Feb 24 after Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation.

“As is the Malay custom, during that period we tried to persuade… Dr Mahathir himself admitted he wanted to return (as chairman), but he only said to wait first and in the meantime, affairs of the party have to go on,” he said at a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor here today.

However, he said, after much suspicion and misunderstanding happened, Bersatu executive secretary Kapten (B) Muhamad Suhaimi Yahya obtained a confirmation letter from the RoS pertaining to the matter.

He said the RoS letter, among others, stated: “The Registrar of Societies has noted that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had tendered his resignation as the Bersatu chairman with immediate effect in a letter dated Feb 24, and it has been forwarded to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu president. Upon the resignation, the Bersatu president shall have the right to act in that post until elections are conducted in accordance with Clause 16.9 of the party constitution.

“Clause 16 covers the duty of Bersatu leaders, with Clause 16.9 stipulating that if the chairman resigns or is removed, then the president shall have the right to hold an election pursuant to Clause 16.3 and shall have the power to carry out the duties in accordance with Clause 16.2.”

He said that based on the document (letter of resignation) attached, the RoS had duly confirmed that Dr Mahathir’s resignation was valid and that Muhyiddin’s right to act in the chairman’s capacity was also valid and still in force, in accordance with the Bersatu constitution.

“Today he (Dr Mahathir) is no longer Bersatu chairman and party member,” he said. – Bernama