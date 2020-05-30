Driver nabbed at cockfighting pit during Ops Dadu raid

MIRI: A driver of a government department office in Limbang is being detained to facilitate investigation into illegal cockfighting and also violation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Limbang District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a police team, led by Insp Andrew Umdum Isa, conducted on a site at Medamit Road in Limbang at 4.19pm on May 20, following a tip-off about illegal cockfighting being run there.

“Upon realising the presence of the police, a group of men ran into the nearby forest.

“My men arrested one of them and later, seized several items from the site,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The items confiscated during the ‘Ops Dadu’ included three live cockerels, one dead cockerel, six cockfighting spurs, a pair of scissors, two rolls of thread, one roll of wire tape and a lighter.

According to Abang Zainal Abidin, the arrested driver, aged 55, is a local from Rumah Jubang in Kampung Tanah Merah, Nanga Medamit in Limbang.

“He admitted to being present at the cockfighting site, but denied having any knowledge about the organiser.

“He claimed that he had stopped by at the site after buying groceries at Limbang,” the district police chief said.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 11(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, and Section 3(1) of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962.