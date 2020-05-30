Firemen extricate car accident victim in Semariang

KUCHING: A 56-year-old woman was safely extricated from the front passenger seat of a car when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle at around 8.30am this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the accident took place at Jalan Semariang near the DBKU headquarters.

It was believed that the driver of the second vehicle lost control and veered onto the opposite lane where the victim’s car was in.

“Both drivers did not sustain any physically injuries in the accident,” said the operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Noorudin Ismail Talap.

The victim was traumatised but conscious throughout the whole rescue operation.

She was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital in an ambulance.

Noorudin added that the second vehicle was heading towards Semariang while the victim’s was heading towards the city centre.

At the scene, Bomba personnel conducted a clean-up of the area to ensure it is free from debris for the safety of other roadusers and the whole operations ended at 8.45am.

Also at the scene were the police.