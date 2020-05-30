Former PKR Selangau branch committee members follow in Baru’s footsteps to join PSB

SIBU: The 12 committee members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Selangau branch, who quit from all party positions and the party recently, will be following in Ba Kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP Baru Bian’s footsteps and joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

This was disclosed by the former deputy branch chief Simon Joseph, who acted as the spokesperson for the group.

The group, led by Simon, pledged their full support to Baru’s leadership and trusted in his decision to pursue their struggle for Sarawakians under a new political platform through PSB.

“Today, we are declaring our undivided support and full trust in YB Tuan Baru Bian’s leadership and his decision to pursue our struggle to stand for Sarawakians through PSB,” he said when contacted today.

According to Simon, Baru’s commitment, mission and dedication in striving for a better Sarawak for all races, creed and religion was laid out in his “Vision of Hope” which represents a comprehensive overview of the way forward for Sarawak.

“We have the utmost confidence and convinced that Baru Bian’s vision and his choice of PSB, is the right platform to fight for a better Sarawak,” he added.

He noted that PSB is a local-based Sarawakian party with emphasis on land rights, education, economy, infrastructure, an autonomous Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 and also ensuring the harmony of the multi-racial society.

“We are convinced that it is destiny that PSB’s mission statement fits with Baru Bian’s “Vision of Hope” for a new Sarawak,” Simon said.

He added that they strongly believed that this party was a rising star in Sarawak’s political landscape and to ensure that the dreams of Sarawakians are fulfilled.

“Let’s us join hand together and be part of history to make Sarawak a better and fairer place we always call home. We shall be honoured if called upon to serve Sarawak together with PSB,” Simon remarked.

The 12 former committee members of PKR Selangau branch who quit from all party positions and the party comprise of Simon, secretary Mathew Vanyui, vice-chairman Ambrose Kilang, committee members Jimbai Agan, Sam Mawan, Banyang Tedong, Sengiang Jalai and Ambon Ladon, Sibentik sub-branch chief Muhd Ensali, Sekuau branch women wing committee member Lily Anem and Sekuau sub-branch women wing committee members Sati Banta and Theresa Gumbek.