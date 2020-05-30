Kapit folk hold miring for protection from Covid-19

KAPIT: A small group from the Dayak community held a miring at Fort Sylvia yesterday to ask the spirits for protection against Covid-19.

Temenggong Wilfred Billy Panyau, who joined the group, said the miring was to seek mercy to prevent the virus from spreading to Kapit, which is still a green zone.

“Pray to the gods to look after Kapit, so it is free from Covid-19. Pray for his excellency the Governor of Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, ministers, heads of departments, community leaders, and the general public to remain healthy, safe, and strong. Also to bring development to Kapit,” he told The Borneo Post.

He also expressed his concern as some have returned to their respective longhouses to celebrate Gawai Dayak.

“I am concerned of the big crowd of people in town shopping for the Gawai Dayak celebration. Gawai Dayak is our most auspicious occasion to celebrate the feast of an abundant harvest. People from far or near would make all effort to return home to the longhouse to celebrate the occasion.

“However, we are still amidst the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order). Nonetheless, there are people working overseas, students returning home. Our concern is health. In our Iban tradition, we hold the traditional Iban miring ceremony to beg our gods to protect us to stay away from illness,” he said.

He reiterated his appeal to Kapit folk working elsewhere not to return for the festival.

“Please adhere to the instructions by the government during the CMCO to stay back because we are fighting the invisible enemy of the Covid-19 virus. This Gawai don’t come back. One can always look for Christmas to reunite with family members,” he said.

He also advised household heads and longhouse folk to refrain from door to door visit or ngabang this Gawai.