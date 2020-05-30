Only CBU private vehicles need to be inspected, clarifies Puspakom

KUCHING: Puspakom (Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer) clarifies that not all new private vehicles being registered need to be inspected.

According to its Communications and Customer Service Department, inspection is only mandatory for completely built up units (CBU) which are fully imported vehicles.

“Completely knocked-down (CKD) passenger cars which make up the majority of new vehicles sold in the country are exempted from this inspection,” said its press statement.

“Since Puspakom resumed operation for commercial vehicles on April 29, more than 132,000 commercial vehicles had been inspected as at May 21 with more than 40,000 new and used private vehicles inspected since inspection of private vehicles resumed on May 11.”

The statement added that appointment for inspection is required in line with government directives for the health and safety of staff and the public.

“Usually, a scheduled inspection can be completed within the hour provided the vehicle arrives on time.

Puspakom has dedicated centres for the inspection of private vehicles to cut down waiting time.”

The statement continued by saying Puspakom has taken measures to cope with the anticipated surge in vehicle inspection .These include resuming inspection for commercial vehicles as early as April 29 with online appointments and vehicles with inspection certificates that expired between March 18 and April 28 given the flexibility to walk-in.

Puspakom had also issued a schedule to facilitate this arrangement to minimise congestion and long waiting time besides opening selected inspection centres during weekends and Mobile Puspakom inspection service resuming full operation.

It went on to say that from observation, vehicles that queued up in early mornings were those without appointment causing congestion.

“Puspakom had to remind customers that it only accepts walk-in inspection for vehicles with expired certification.”

As Puspakom is adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by Ministry of Health and Ministry of International Trade and Industry, it seeks full cooperation for inspection of vehicles.

“This includes the limit of only one person per vehicle at inspection centres, compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing at the waiting area,” concluded its statement.