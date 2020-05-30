Petronas brings Gawai cheer to home-alone elderly woman

SIBU: The upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration is bit special for an elderly woman living alone at a dilapidated house in Mile 3, Bintulu-Miri road with assistance from Petronas.

Sedi Kedit, 80, who hails from Nanga Awik Krian, Saratok, has been living in Bintulu for more than two decades after accompaning her husband who worked there.

“I have not been celebrating Gawai for the past two years because my youngest son lives far away from me,” she said.

She is thankful to Petronas for giving her food items and other stuff in a programme for 1,200 low income families in Sarawak for Hari Raya, Keamatan and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Sedi’s four children from her first marriage are living in Kuching, Sibu and Saratok. Her second husband passed away some years ago from old age. Their son, Seman, in his 30s works in a nearby farm and is living with his own family.

“Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and now Conditional MCO, Seman cannot bring daily necessities for the past three weeks,” she lamented.

“I am thus very grateful to Petronas for the much needed food items,” said the asmathic Sedi.