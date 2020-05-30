Police arrest nine individuals during raid on entertainment outlet in Bintulu

SIBU: Police in Bintulu arrested nine individuals following a raid at an entertainment outlet at about 12.05am early this morning.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the individuals were comprised of six men and three women aged between 19 to 68.

“During the raid, police found six men consuming alcohol at a table while the three women were hiding in the kitchen,” he said in a press statement.

Zulkipli said that police had earlier heard noises coming from the entertainment outlet during their regular patrol to ensure compliance to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

‘The police then knocked on the door several times before one of the men opened the door,” he said.

He said the case would be investigated under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 as well as Section 269 of the Penal Code.

He said the owner of the outlet would also be investigated under Section 5(2) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2001 for failing to produce any legal documents to operate the business.