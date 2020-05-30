Sacrifice necessary in Covid-19 fight – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Celebrating the Kaamatan Festival this year is more challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the pandemic is impacting the entire world, including Malaysia and Sabah requires sacrifice from the people.

“Taking a lesson from Huminodun’s sacrifice, the people of today must also sacrifice a bit,” he said.

“We have to sacrifice our comfort and our freedom by not celebrating the festival on a large scale and abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been set by the government,” said Shafie.

He reminded that the SOP implemented is not geared at stopping the freedom of people from celebrating but rather, to curb the spread of the virus.

He also said the people must unite with the government in this fight against Covid-19 since it can only be curbed when everyone is united.

In his address, Shafie also spoke of the Harvest Festival and its background.

He explained that the celebration centers around Huminodun, a local legend who sacrificed herself so that her people may be saved.

He added that during those days, it was said that food was scarce, and that people were struggling to survive.

“Now, the Harvest Festival is celebrated as a sign of thanksgiving for an abundant harvest,” he said.

Shafie reminded that although paddy planting is no longer a custom of the present community, it continues to be celebrated during the festival as a sign of gratitude.

At the same time, he also spoke of the uniqueness of Sabah, where the people hold firmly to traditional values that are passed down for generations.

“We live in harmony, together with other ethnic groups who are in the state,” he said.

He added that the unity now enjoyed in Sabah is the best example of understanding and unity present in Malaysia.

“I am confident that we can be proud to share our cultural heritage that we have, not just with other Malaysians but also with the world,” he said.