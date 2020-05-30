Samling lauded for contributions to frontliners, needy

MIRI: Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin lauds Samling Group of Companies for its continuous contributions to the frontliners and the less-fortunate groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the minister, Samling has contributed various medical equipment and supplies to help Sarawak in the fight against the coronavirus.

These items include real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines used to trace Covid-19’s genetic materials, and also personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical masks donated not only to hospitals in Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sarikei, Lawas and Limbang, but also to various organisations and communities.

Samling has also delivered food aid to the less-fortunate members of society.

“On behalf of Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee, I would like to express our gratitude to Samling for its generous contributions.

“I would say that Samling is a shining example of a caring corporate citizen as it has contributed a lot through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes,” said Lee when met after the presentation of two units of ventilators donated by Samling to Miri Hospital at Wisma Samling here yesterday.

Acting Miri Health Officer Dr P Raviwharmman, deputy Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong and Samling representatives James Ho and Wilson Soh, were also present at the ceremony.

Adding on, Lee said he had also approached Samling to help upgrade the laboratories at Miri Polyclinic and Tudan Polyclinic here, to Class II type – enabling the laboratories to run tests on swab samples, and also to serve as ‘biosafety cabinets’.

Meanwhile, Dr Wong said the new ventilators would be used in Miri Hospital for patients with breathing difficulties, or those who had lost all ability to breathe on their own.

“Currently, we have about 20 ventilators but at any time, there would be people coming with severe illnesses and from time to time, we need to top up quite a number of these ventilators.

“Thus, we are fortunate to get two new ventilators today (yesterday) from Samling.

“Usually, this kind of machine would come from the Ministry of Health; this is the first time that we receive these machines from a corporate organisation,” he added.